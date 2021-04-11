We lost a legend of Friday. DMX's passing has left the world of hip-hop in mourning and many began to flood the timeline with condolences, prayers and thoughts for the late rapper and his family. Among those was former Bad Boy rapper Black Rob who shared a video from a hospital bed where he sent love to X, raising concerns surrounding his health.

Mark Curry took to Instagram yesterday where he revealed that Black Rob was discharged from the hospital. He showed his appreciation for everyone who has been showing support for the legend. "It's overwhelming to how many people care about our legends but he just got discharged from the hospital. This is something that Rob's been going through so I don't know who put it out there like whatever it may be," he explained. "He's good but we gon' talk later on today."

Later on, Black Rob also shared a post thanking everyone for their support, prayers, and concern. "Don’t always believe what the media post with out true context! Cats always wants to spread negativity for a come up," he said.

Shortly after both posts arrived, a heartbreaking video of Black Rob explaining his current situation hit the Internet where he explained that he was currently without a home and suffered four strokes. "I don't got no house to live in except probably, man, an apartment, man, me and my man be trying to get together," he said in the video before explaining that he's suffering from pains on the side of his body.

Royce Da 5'9" shared the post to his Instagram page, writing, "WHAT THE F**K!!! I'm tired of this shit." Mike Zombie immediately went to the comment section where he suggested that they should launch a GoFundMe page to help Rob get back on his feet. Many were wary of Zombie's intentions behind the GoFundMe, though he did reveal that he got in contact with Mark Curry to discuss further plans.

At the time of publishing, the GoFundMe account has raised $7935 but donations appear to be disabled. We'll keep you posted on further updates. Please keep Black Rob in your thoughts and prayers during this time.