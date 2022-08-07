bLAck pARty Drops His First Album Since 2019, "Hummingbird"

bLAck pARty, whose real name is Mark Flint, is an artist, producer, and songwriter from Arkansas. The musician found a passion for music at an early age and has since dabbled in numerous genres. From R&B and hip-hop to reggae and dancehall, the entertainer has no problem with trying new things. "I’m just like a scientist who’s obsessed with music. I’m always studying it and looking for the feelings and tones that draw people to songs," he said in his artist bio for RCA Records.

He used that same methodology to create his newest project. On Friday, August 5, he dropped his third studio album, Hummingbird. Equipped with a dozen songs, this project is the first he's dropped in three years. The album focused on the artist's R&B and soul side, focusing on relationships and romance.

Of his 12 records, one, in particular, has already started climbing the charts. "I Love You More Than You Know" featured Childish Gambino. The two used their succulent voices to talk about attachment.

Stream the entire album below.

Tracklist

1. Blues

2. She's Gone

3. Hotline

4. Soakin (feat. Gwen Bunn)

5. On My Way

6. WW3

7. Down 4 Me

8. BOMB (feat. Kari Faux)

9. Flame (feat. DMP Jefe & Zoe Mazah)

10. KEMET (feat. Saba)

11. Ride (feat. Jean Deaux)

12. I Love You More Than You Know (feat. Childish Gambino)