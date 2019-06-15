Nearly 16 years after releasing their last LP, the Brooklyn hip-hop group has returned to deliver the video for their track "Creep Wit Me." The song serves as the lead single off their forthcoming reunion album Rise of da Moon. The project was produced by Da Beatminerz and will include contributions from Method Man, Smif N Wessun, and Rockness Monsta.

"If you only knew how good it feels to be doing this for the love. Much respect to hip-hop for having Black Moon in the cypher. It's been a long time" Buckshot told Complex. "It was so dope working with my crew on this album. Unlike a lot of albums today, we recorded the album together in the same studio," Evil Dee told Complex. "Mr. Walt & I came with our Beatminerz sound (heavy bass and drums) representing that boom bap. [Buckshot and 5 ft] came with the ill rhymes. Mixing the album was so dope. We wanted to bring back it back to the '90s with our analog/digital mixing process. Rise of da Moon represents Black Moon's legacy to the fullest."

You can now stream "Creep Wit Me' on all major platforms, and check out the official music video below. Rise of da Moon is expected to drop this summer.