The most recent season of Black Mirror hit the web and sent social media into a frenzy. Of the several episodes unveiled, the one which managed to go beyond expectations and leave everyone puzzled seems to have been "Striking Vipers." The episode took an interesting take on the idea of bromance and explored themes of sexuality, friendship, infidelity and more. The episode starred Anthony Mackie and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as its focus characters who reconnected after years apart. Abdul-Mateen's character will gift Mackie's a video game to rekindle their friendship. As the duo will fully immerse themselves in the technology-advanced game which allows them to literally mentally propel into a whole new cyber universe, things will get...complicated. We won't spoil it for you, just in case you haven't watched it yet, but you should definitely check it out.

For those who have watched it, the episode creators, writers, and producers have decided to offer some form of insight into the puzzling episode. Show creator Charlie Brooker and producer Annabel Jones talk about it briefly in the video below. In case you have not seen it already, you can take a look at our Black Mirror season five reaction post here.