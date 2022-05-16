Fans of sci-fi dystopia and tech-obsessed tension rejoice: Black Mirror is reportedly coming back. According to a Variety report, casting is now underway for a sixth season of the hit Netflix TV show, which became famous for its refreshing approach to science fiction in a world of new technologies and social media obsessions.

The Twilight Zone-esque anthology drama has been on hold since Season 5 premiered in June of 2019. Sources close to Variety from the production crew have hinted that Season 6 will be longer than Season 5 (which just had three episodes) and, without revealing specific plot information, said that the show’s episodes will be even more cinematic and grand than the hour-plus-long narratives on previous seasons.

Jason LaVeris/Getty Images

Some behind-the-scenes changes in 2020 had put Black Mirror’s future in doubt. The show’s original creators Charlie Booker and Annabel Jones left their production company Houses of Tomorrow in January of that year.

The rights to Black Mirror stayed with their parent company, Endemol Shine Group, but Booker and Jones were unable to produce more seasons until a deal was reached between Endemol and Banijay Group, who bought them in the summer of 2020. Fortunately for fans, a deal was reached, and we will soon be able to see the first fruits of Black Mirror’s next phase.

Black Mirror started on the British network Channel 4 for its first two seasons and then moved to Netflix for three additional seasons. Its episodes mostly center on how technologies turn on their creators and the technological perils society faces today, with each episode centring on a different story.

The show has amassed a large fanbase and garnered widespread critical acclaim. It has been showered with awards and nominations as well, including Emmys for Best TV Movie/Miniseries in 2012, Outstanding Television Movie every year from 2017 to 2019, and Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special in 2017 and 2018. It’s also received three additional Emmys and been nominated for seven more.

Whatever the next edition of Black Mirror holds, it’s clear that a lot has happened since 2019 for the showrunners to chew on. Check out the season five trailer above, and let us know what you're hoping to see during upcoming episodes in the comments below.

