One of the craziest years in modern history is coming to a close, and what better way to cap things off than with a mockumentary? Black Mirror creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones will release the mockumentary Death to 2020 later this month, and Netflix just released the first trailer.

"2020: A year so [insert adjective of choice here], even the creators of Black Mirror couldn’t make it up… but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a little something to add," explains the summary of the comedy. "Death to 2020 is a comedy event that tells the story of the dreadful year that was—and perhaps still is? This landmark documentary-style special weaves together some of the world’s most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months."

The mockumentary features Samuel L. Jackson, Leslie Jones, Laurence Fishburne, Kumail Nanjiani, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow, Tracey Ullman, Joe Keery, Samson Kayo, Diane Morgan, and Cristin Milioti. The project does not seem to have a scary Black Mirror type vibe, although the dark comedy element looks to be the biggest selling point. We're not sure we are ready to watch a recap of the most horrible things about 2020, but if Samuel L. Jackson is narrating, we can't disagree. Check out the trailer below.