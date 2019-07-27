Black Milk & Sam Austins Rep Detroit To The Fullest On "Black NASA"

On August 2nd, Black Milk will have unveiled the full enchiladas of an 11-step program, titled DiVE. For those who don't know, Black Milk can't and won't be pigeonholed a beatsmith by trade, because the rhyming component is there too. Surely, you've heard him spit 16s with relative ease, in previous campaigns. The Detroit native is something of a polymath, an attribute he picked up long before he toiled with Guilty Simpson, Elzhi or Danny Brown.

On "Black NASA," Black Milk ruminates over "space-age" Black Excellence with fellow Detroiter Sam Austins, another polymath with overstretched hands and an indescribable lineage in American music: his father was a member of a seminal R&B group, the Four Tops.

"Black NASA" figures as the 2nd of two singles offered to the public prior to DiVE's release next week; the other being the "impossibly smooth" "If U Say" featuring BJ The Chicago Kid. The EP is also slated to feature contributions from MAHD and Phil Swish, among others. Keep it locked for the drop, and hit us up with your thoughts on "Black NASA" in the interim.

Quotable Lyrics:

We rather rock diamond wristwear

They rather have us locked down in the bear cuffs

Unfair, fair enough.

- Black Milk