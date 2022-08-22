It has been almost 10 years since the world was first introduced to Black Ink Crew. Before the other franchises popped up in Chicago and Compton, the New York team was building the brand out of their 113th shop in Harlem. Led by Ceasar Emanuel, the unscripted reality show because a huge success, making stars out of artists, including Richard Duncan who was affectionately known by his nickname, Oh Sh*t.

For nearly a decade, Duncan's highs and lows have been put on display as he often went to war with the mothers of his children or faced off with his Black Ink family due to his irresponsible behaviors. The world watched as he sought treatment for substance abuse, and while it was believed that he was sober, it seems that Duncan recently relapsed.

According to TMZ, Duncan was arrested in Georgia last month during a traffic stop. The tattooist was reportedly pulled over by police for allegedly speeding, but officers were said to have smelled alcohol and tested Duncan, to which he admitted he had been drinking. When his car was searched, it was reported that police also found cocaine.

"He was charged with speeding, DUI, driving with an open container of alcohol and possession of a controlled substance," reported TMZ. "The possession charge is a felony and the rest are misdemeanors. He has pled not guilty." On Instagram, Duncan penned a lengthy statement about his "sobriety journey" in an effort to be more "transparent."

"I’ve been having a hard time," he said. "I was diagnosed as bipolar about 2 years ago and it’s been a hard ass journey navigating the ups and downs of this disease, my sobriety journey, being a new business owner- and just LIFE.

Like most people who suffer from bipolar disorder, there are times u go through manic episodes, depressed episodes and sadly become inconsistent with my meds and self/care. When I’m in a bad place, I don’t always make the best choices and consequently Ive hurt and let down a lot of people I love in the process. That shit eats me up and I hate it.

"Last month I did something really stupid during a manic episode and consequently, got a DUI. I do not condone drinking and driving, drug use or acting out- mental illness or not. I did something that was so dumb, pointless and honestly embarrassing."

He apologized for disappointing his supporters but is hopeful about the future. Check it out below.

