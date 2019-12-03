Black Ink Crew: Chicago's Charmaine Walker is just full of surprises lately. First, she announced just yesterday that she's expecting her first child in March of 2020 and now she's made it clear that she and her fiance Nick Bey are no longer engaged as they're officially married. Charmaine chatted exclusively to PEOPLE about her nuptials and how she and Nick simply just wanted to be together.

“My fiancé Nick is no longer my fiancé. We didn’t break up, we actually got legally married,” she said. “We decided that we just wanted to be together. It was just kind of like we’re already engaged, so we’re obviously going to get married. Why wait? You know, obviously the cameras play a big part in our lives, so we just wanted to do something for us.”

When Charmaine announced that she's expecting, she sent a shoutout to her late mother who passed away recently but knew that her daughter would be a mother

"Shoutout to Momma Glenda. She was so excited 🦋 The night before she unexpectedly passed away she said 'I still can’t believe my baby is having a baby!' I’ll never forget those words," she wrote.