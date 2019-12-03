Charmaine Walker from Black Ink Crew: Chicago announced on Sunday that she and her husband, Nick Bey, who goes by Neek, are expecting their first child together. Charmaine posted a video of her pregnant self getting an ultrasound, indicating that she is halfway through her pregnancy with "20 weeks to go!" She captioned the video: "Expecting Baby Bey March 2020 💕🦋" and gave a shoutout to her late mother, Glenda, who passed away in October. "Shoutout to Momma Glenda. She was so excited 🦋 The night before she unexpectedly passed away she said 'I still can’t believe my baby is having a baby!' I’ll never forget those words." While it's devastating to lose a parent, especially when you're expecting your first child, it seems like Charmaine is comforted by the fact that her mother knew of her pregnancy and was thrilled about it.

Several fellow reality stars offered their congrats on the post. Former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star & current Joseline's Cabaret star Joseline Hernandez wrote: "Amazing beautiful! Know one thing you will be blessed!" Another Love & Hip Hop alum, Jessie Woo, as well as Former Mob Wives star Renee Graziano, both offered their congrats. Charmaine's former castmate on Black Ink Crew: Chicago, Katrina Jackson AKA Kat Tat, appeared to be speechless, commenting only a variation of loving emojis. It's safe to say Charmaine and Neek are receiving plenty of love and support. Neek announced the pregnancy on Instagram as well, with a video of himself singing to his unborn child. He followed this up with an adorable selfie of him and Charmaine's pregnant belly, asking whether his followers think the baby is a girl or a boy.

Baby Bey is going to be one lucky kid with all of this love!