mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Black Hippy Executed "Vice City" Flawlessly

Mitch Findlay
March 18, 2020 11:29
381 Views
90
5
2015 Top Dawg Entertainment2015 Top Dawg Entertainment
2015 Top Dawg Entertainment

Vice City
Black Hippy

Editor Rating:THROWBACK
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (5)
Rate
Audience Rating
5 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Jay Rock's Black Hippy banger "Vice City" came equipped with electrifying performances from Kendrick Lamar, Ab-Soul, and ScHoolboy Q.


No, this is not a new Black Hippy song, but rather a revisitation of Jay Rock's 90059 highlight "Vice City," featuring Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q, and Ab-Soul. Originally arriving in September of 2015, the spooky and hypnotic Cardo-produced banger remains one of the collective's definitive tracks, highlighting the extent of their unified creative genius. Case in point, the adoption of Kendrick Lamar's zombie-daze, disorientingly off-beat flow, delivered with varying degrees of personality and intensity. 

Black Hippy Kendrick Lamar Jay Rock ScHoolboy Q Ab-Soul

Roger Kisby/Getty Images

Upon kicking things off, Kenny foreshadows his own demise with a smile on his face. "Big money, big booty bitches, man, that shit gon' be the death of me," he raps, seemingly at peace with his fate; while some might cry such bars fly out of character, lest we forget that Kendrick's dynamic within Black Hippy is that of the little homie. And yet as a maestro he stands supreme, all but steering the song into his wheelhouse as Soulo, Rock, and Q flip his flow scheme in the following verses. 

While "Vice City" holds no stragglers, it's ScHoolboy Q's closing salvo that emerges as the arguable highlight. At once packed with charisma and barely contained intensity, Q's delightful brand of villainy shines as he flexes vicariously through his daughter. "Got two rollies, but one missing, think my daughter flossing, she in kindergarten," he boasts. "Got one crib worth two cribs, and my front lawn, yeah, that's water fountain." 

Why not take a moment to revisit this iconic posse cut, one of the final Black Hippy collaborations -- maybe ever. Given the circumstances, we're going to be upping the frequency with which we post our favorite Throwback tunes; we could all use a little musical escapism. Does "Vice City" still hold a special place in your heart?

Black Hippy
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  9  0
  5
  381
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Black Hippy Jay Rock 90059 Kendrick Lamar Ab-Soul ScHoolboy Q
5 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Black Hippy Executed "Vice City" Flawlessly
90
5
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject