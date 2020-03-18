Black Hippy Executed "Vice City" Flawlessly

No, this is not a new Black Hippy song, but rather a revisitation of Jay Rock's 90059 highlight "Vice City," featuring Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q, and Ab-Soul. Originally arriving in September of 2015, the spooky and hypnotic Cardo-produced banger remains one of the collective's definitive tracks, highlighting the extent of their unified creative genius. Case in point, the adoption of Kendrick Lamar's zombie-daze, disorientingly off-beat flow, delivered with varying degrees of personality and intensity.

Roger Kisby/Getty Images

Upon kicking things off, Kenny foreshadows his own demise with a smile on his face. "Big money, big booty bitches, man, that shit gon' be the death of me," he raps, seemingly at peace with his fate; while some might cry such bars fly out of character, lest we forget that Kendrick's dynamic within Black Hippy is that of the little homie. And yet as a maestro he stands supreme, all but steering the song into his wheelhouse as Soulo, Rock, and Q flip his flow scheme in the following verses.

While "Vice City" holds no stragglers, it's ScHoolboy Q's closing salvo that emerges as the arguable highlight. At once packed with charisma and barely contained intensity, Q's delightful brand of villainy shines as he flexes vicariously through his daughter. "Got two rollies, but one missing, think my daughter flossing, she in kindergarten," he boasts. "Got one crib worth two cribs, and my front lawn, yeah, that's water fountain."

Why not take a moment to revisit this iconic posse cut, one of the final Black Hippy collaborations -- maybe ever. Given the circumstances, we're going to be upping the frequency with which we post our favorite Throwback tunes; we could all use a little musical escapism. Does "Vice City" still hold a special place in your heart?