Americans typically spend the day following Thanksgiving flocking to shopping malls to take advantage of great deals, and this year was no exception. Unfortunately for those at Southpoint Mall in North Carolina, their experience was much more terrifying than anticipated.

As TMZ reports, the shopping centre was jam-packed with people when a hail of bullets began flying, causing a stampede to break out as people began running towards exits and safety. “We were about to go into Southpoint Mall when people started running out. They say there is an active shooter, so stay clear of the area,” @alraphiou on Twitter wrote alongside eerie footage of people fleeing the scene.

Police have shared that three people were struck by gunfire, and one person has been taken into custody. Others involved in the attack reportedly got away, but authorities say “there is no active shooting threat.” Nonetheless, patrons are being urged to “steer clear of the mall,” and Southpoint has shut down operations for the remainder of the day.

Another video clip, taken from inside the establishment, shows dozens of people running in every direction. “Unconfirmed report indicate shots have been fired inside the mall, possibly near the food court,” the post reads. “Mall lockdown protocol has now been initiated.”

A tweet from Sierra Fox takes us inside what looks like an H&M, where a large group of shoppers are gathered together, hiding out from potential danger. “BREAKING NEWS: Shots fired at Southpoint Mall in Durham, NC. All stores are on lockdown and asking people to shelter in place at the moment.”

Check back in with HNHH for more updates regarding the Southpoint Mall shooting later.

[Via]