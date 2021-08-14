Black Eyed Peas Tap Saweetie And Lele Pons For "HIT IT"

Following up on last year's TRANSLATION album, The Black Eyed Peas have returned to deliver on their newest "HIT IT" track, pulling talents from Saweetie and Lele Pons to complete the track.

Produced by will.i.am Johnny Goldstein, and Ammo, the hard-hitting effort follow sup on the energy left behind by TRANSLATION which found the crew dipping into Latin-influenced soundscapes, calling on the likes of from J Balvin, French Montana, Ozuna, Shakira, Nicky Jam, Tyga, and El Alfa among others.

The output resulted in a top-five peak for the project on the Billboard Top Latin album charts.

Next up, fans overseas can look forward to seeing the Black Eyed Peas on the Paris leg of the Global Citizen Live tour alongside names that include Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, H.E.R., and DJ Snake.

Quotable Lyrics

My other nigga I'm dubbin'

I tell him I'm with my cousin

He tell me he with my cousin

Oh shit, what do I do?

Boy, you gotta bounce

Said, go and get your shoes

I think he on the way

I need a shower, clean my room