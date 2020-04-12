Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna, & J. Rey Soul Team Up For "Mamacita"

Black Eyed Peas tapped Ozuna and J. Rey Soul to bring some Latin flair to their new track, "MAMACITA." The former foursome-turned-trio followed up their J. Balvin collab, "Ritmo," which appeared on the soundtrack for Bad Boys For Life earlier this year, with a new reggaeton-house single along with some colourful accompanying visuals.

"MAMACITA" kicks off with an intro from Ozuna, who joins will.i.am on the chorus followed by the first verse, all entirely in Spanish. Taking the place of former leading lady, Fergie, J. Rey Soul comes through on the pre-choruses. A major newcomer to the music scene, J. Rey Soul was a finalist on the first season of The Voice of the Philippines, where she served as a member of Black Eyed Pea Apl.de.ap's team. Although, according to Rolling Stone, she was made an official member of the Black Eyed Peas in 2018, it appears Soul is making her official solo career debut with "MAMACITA," as there is no other music under her moniker on streaming services.

The visuals take place in a beautiful, tropical resort, with warm, bright colours livening up the already bouncy track. The BEPs are as robotic as ever not only in their delivery but their stature, as well, but Ozuna, J. Rey Soul, and pink-hoodied-bellhops are fluid enough in their movements to contrast this nicely.

Quotable Lyrics

I wanna make you my princesa (Eh)

Where you wanna go? What interests ya? (Eh)

Give ya diamond, know it'll impress ya (Eh)

If you're hot, baby, let me undress ya