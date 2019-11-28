Macy's annual Thanksgiving parade took place in New York this morning and welcomed performances by the Sesame Street crew as well as Celine Dion, Ciara, Jimmy Fallon, The Roots, Idina Menzel and more. A much-appreciated throwback performance was welcomed by The Black Peas but the aftermath of the group's appearance brought on a lot of questions since Fergie wasn't present.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ther singer is the only female and crucial member of the group so when Will.i.am, Apl.de.ap, and Taboo hit the stage sans Fergie, people had questions. "1. Why are the black eye peas at the #MacysThanksgivingDayParade 2. Where fergie 3. Why is Will.i.am the only voice on the song," one Twitter user wrote, while another added, "Listen i love the black eyed peas as much as the next gal (if that is something anybody can even say) but let’s be honest, without Fergie, it’s really just will.i.am and some other dudes."

Back in 2017, the group made a comeback without Fergie and at the time the singer said it was because she's focusing on her own music and was excited for fans to hear it. “Fergie is family and will always be a Pea. She is focused on her solo album which we fully support,” Will.i.am said.

Peep more reactions to the Macy's day parade without Fergie below.