Black Coffee Releases New Album "Subconsciously" With Features From Pharrell, Usher, & More

Iconic South African DJ, producer, songwriter, and artist Black Coffee has officially released his latest studio album, titled Subconsciously. This is the first full-length project from Black Coffee in a few years, and fans are raving over his collaborations with an exciting slate of artists.

The twelve-track effort spans approximately one hour and features vocal performances from Usher and Pharrell Williams on "LaLaLa" and "10 Missed Calls" respectively. Expert songwriter Jozzy also features on the latter. Sabrina Claudio, Cassie, Maxine Ashley, and others also lend their vocal talents, whereas David Guetta and Diplo earned additional production credits.

Subconsciously runs you through a few different moods, but everything is produced beautifully in Black Coffee's signature bounce.

Listen to the album below and let us know your favorite song.

Tracklist:

1. Lost (with DJ Angelo) [feat. Jinadu]

2. You Need Me (feat. Maxine Ashley & Sun-El Musician)

3. SBCNCSLY (with Sabrina Claudio)

4. I'm Fallin (feat. RY X)

5. Time (feat. Cassie)

6. LaLaLa (with Usher)

7. Flava (feat. Una Rams & Tellaman)

8. 10 Missed Calls (feat. Pharrell Williams & Jozzy)

9. Ready For You (feat. Celeste)

10. Wish You Were Here (with Msaki)

11. Drive - Edit (with David Guetta & Delilah Montagu)

12. Never Gonna Forget (with Diplo) [feat. Elderbrook]