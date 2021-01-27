Black Capitol Rioter Denied Bail While Many Others Were Released

Many have already pointed out and critiqued the glaring disparity between how law enforcement treated violent Capitol rioters versus peaceful Black Lives Matter protestors. As more Capitol rioters are arrested and charged for their role in the attempted siege that left five dead, it's now being reported that a Black participant in the siege has been denied bail while many of his white allies were freed.

According to reports, 20-year-old Emanual Jackson from Capitol Heights, MD, was caught on surveillance joined the mob of pro-Trump supporters storming into the Capitol building. Jackson was seen holding a metal bat at the entrance of the building during the insurrection. Following the events, the FBI set out on an intensive mission to find those who participated, examining over 140,000 photos and videos sent to them by the public.

On January 18th, Jackson turned himself in and admitted to, “taking part in the violent protest, identified himself in video and photographs shown to him by law enforcement of himself, and confessed to perpetrating the violent conduct,” according to the affidavit.

Jackson is currently facing charges including, “assault on a federal law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon; knowingly engaging in any acts of physical violence against any person or property in any restricted building or grounds; and knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.” He was not granted bond before his preliminary hearing in February and will be held at a correctional facility.

Many have criticized the denied bond for Jackson, who is reportedly homeless and suffers from mental health issues, pointing out that many other, mainly white, participants have been able to await their hearings from their home and have already been released.

