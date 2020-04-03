Black Atlass Releases New Album "Dream Awake"

If you're in tune with what's happening in Toronto and its nearby cities, you've already been introduced to Black Atlass. The Ontario-hailing singer is one of the most talented vocalists of his generation and he's destined for huge things. Signing to XO Records a few years back, the Canadian artist will be joining The Weeknd on his upcoming tour and it looks like he'll have a bunch of new material to test out on stage, releasing his new album Dream Awake today.

Ironically, Black Atlass remains one of the most slept-on artists from the Toronto region but, with Dream Awake, he's bound to make a big splash. Twelve new songs and zero (credited) features means that unaccustomed listeners can get to know his brand for real, and experienced listeners get a polished follow-up to Pain & Pleasure.

Listen to Black Atlass' brand new album below and let us know what you think!

Tracklist:

1. Never Enough

2. Do For Love

3. Night After Night

4. Sin City

5. Lie To Me

6. By My Side

7. Show Me

8. On Your Mind

9. Weak

10. Drip

11. Lavender

12. Close Your Eyes