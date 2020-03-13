Black Atlass Joins The Weeknd's Tour & Releases "By My Side"

Black Atlass, a Montreal-born, Canadian-artist, announced today that he would be joining XO frontman The Weeknd on the European leg of his After Hours tour. Prior to going on tour, he will be releasing his anticipated follow up to the 2018 album Pain & Pleasure. His new album will be titled Dream Awake, and will "follow the journey of joy and chaos" that is falling in love.

Atlass has been releasing music since 2013 when he was still in highschool. He quickly gained traction with the song "Paris", which would eventually be used in campaigns for Louis Vuitton and Saint Laurent. Atlass has been steady working and improving his craft, getting better with every project. His placement with The Weeknd might come as a surprise to some, but for him and XO, now is the perfect time.

"By My Side" is a beautifully sung serenade that features the voice of the highly talented Sonia in addition to Black Atlass. The intro guitar lick sets the mood early for what is about to be an incredible vibey song. Production picks up in the chorus, and that's when we were sure that this song needed to be shared.

"By My Side" is Atlass' second single of this year, and leaves us very excited to hear more. What are your thoughts?

Quotable Lyrics

I wasn't lookin' for forever,

But I think I found my future in your eyes

Never had it any better,

And the feeling that you gave to me last night

Baby I can't lie,

You were in the right place, at the right time