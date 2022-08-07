Black Atlass Drops SIde B To "Infinite" EP

Black Atlass, whose real name is Alexander Fleming, is a model, singer, and songwriter from Canada. The 28-year-old began his music career as a high school teenager in 2012. From there, he began dropping different EPs, getting noticed by some of the hottest fashion brands in the world like Louis Vuitton and Alexander Wang who used his records for their shows.

His popularity led to him getting signed to The Weeknd's record label, XO, in 2020. However, he departed from the earlier this year but has continued to drop music amid their split.

On July 1, he dropped Side A to his EP Infinite, now he's back to deliver the rest. On August 5, he released Side B with just as many tracks as the initial drop. Consisting of ten songs altogether, the project was produced by Black Atlass and Ryan Dulude. The EP consisted of R&B-type beats while the singer used his angelic voice to sing about topics ranging from romance to being infatuated with someone.

Stream both sides to Infinite below and let us know which one is your favorite.

Side A Tracklist

1. Losing Love

2. Paradise

3. Intoxicated

4. Crystalize

5. Happy Ending

Side B Tracklist

1. Sweet Summer

2. On the Edge

3. Tequila & Lime

4. Palm Springs

5. Bluebirds