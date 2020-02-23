mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Blacc Zacc Taps Moneybagg Yo For New Single "Make A Sale"

Lynn S.
February 23, 2020 14:28
186 Views
00
1
South Coast Music Group/Interscope RecordsSouth Coast Music Group/Interscope Records
South Coast Music Group/Interscope Records

Make A Sale
Blacc Zacc Feat. MoneyBagg Yo

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Blacc Zacc and Moneybagg Yo divulge on their very skilled sales techniques on "Make A Sale."


South Carolina rapper Blacc Zacc has teamed up with Moneybagg Yo to deliver "Make A Sale." DaBaby's South Coast Music Group labelmate and fellow native of the Carolinas has been on the come up for a minute, and it's about time he really makes it big. On "Make A Sale", his languid flow is dripping with his South Carolina drawl even more than usual, as he takes us through a day in the life of an in-demand drug dealer. Moneybagg appearance is brief yet complimentary, disrupting "Make A Sale" ever so slightly.

After dropping the visuals for his single, "Carolina Narco," on Valentine's Day, Zacc has been teasing his upcoming project all over his Instagram. Fans can expect his next body of work to drop March 6th, so stay tuned for more from Blacc Zacc.

Quotable Lyrics

Swimmin' in the water like a n*gga Michael Phelps
Cook it like Hibachi I done turned into a chef
I be on the road, I need ten for a show
Promoter want a load, I think he booked me for them bows
Is he rappin' or he trappin', n*gga you'll never know
Had a deal with the plug before I heard of Interscope

https://soundcloud.com/blacczacc/make-a-sale-with-moneybagg-yo https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hxhLPyWpSF0
Blacc Zacc MoneyBagg Yo
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Blacc Zacc Taps Moneybagg Yo For New Single "Make A Sale"
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject