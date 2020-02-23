Blacc Zacc Taps Moneybagg Yo For New Single "Make A Sale"

South Carolina rapper Blacc Zacc has teamed up with Moneybagg Yo to deliver "Make A Sale." DaBaby's South Coast Music Group labelmate and fellow native of the Carolinas has been on the come up for a minute, and it's about time he really makes it big. On "Make A Sale", his languid flow is dripping with his South Carolina drawl even more than usual, as he takes us through a day in the life of an in-demand drug dealer. Moneybagg appearance is brief yet complimentary, disrupting "Make A Sale" ever so slightly.

After dropping the visuals for his single, "Carolina Narco," on Valentine's Day, Zacc has been teasing his upcoming project all over his Instagram. Fans can expect his next body of work to drop March 6th, so stay tuned for more from Blacc Zacc.

Quotable Lyrics

Swimmin' in the water like a n*gga Michael Phelps

Cook it like Hibachi I done turned into a chef

I be on the road, I need ten for a show

Promoter want a load, I think he booked me for them bows

Is he rappin' or he trappin', n*gga you'll never know

Had a deal with the plug before I heard of Interscope