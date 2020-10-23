Blacc Zacc Nabs Kevin Gates, 42 Dugg & More On "803 Legend"

If you haven't tapped into Blacc Zacc's catalog yet, you better get on that, like, right now. The Columbia, South Carolina MC is certainly next up from his area, and perhaps beyond that, he's putting SC on the map. North Carolina has its representatives, namely, DaBaby and J. Cole, and so it appears Blacc Zacc is filling that same role for South Carolina.

And he's working hard at it too: the rapper is already back with another album, after dropping off his strong debut Carolina Narco back in March of this year. His follow up declares his status: 803 Legend and he brings along Kevin Gates, fellow SC rapper Foogiano and 42 Dugg for the ride. The project is unrelenting, banger after banger, with Zacc's southern drawl steering the whole thing.

The Kevin Gates-featured "Broke My Heart" is an immediate stand-out, however even early leaks like the Foogiano-featured "Knew Dat" go hard. The lead single is "Tennis," a bop in its own right, that has a nostalgic air to it. As we reach the end of the tracklist, we're treated to the ominous "Codeine Habits," with Tay Keith production and a feature from 42 Dugg.

Let us know if you fuck with Blacc Zacc. He's been added to our On The Come Up playlist today, which you can follow on Spotify here.

Check out the full tracklist and hit play below.

803 Legend Tracklist: