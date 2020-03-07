Blacc Zacc Makes His Debut With "Carolina Narco"

After giving us previews last month with a new collab alongside Moneybagg Yo and an impressive music video for the titled track, Blacc Zacc finally drops his debut album on South Coast Music Group with Carolina Narco.



As expected, DaBaby makes a guest appearance in support of his fellow Carolina-bred labelmate, along with rappers Yo Gotti, Stunna 4 Vegas and Moneybagg Yo as stated earlier to complete the handful of collaborators. The rest of Carolina Narco sees Zacc running through a laundry list of quintessential rap topics, including counting money, getting money and, you guessed it, aspiring to get even more money in a similar fashion to the drug lord that inspired the album's title in the first place. It's a great career start that leaves a lot of room for the burgeoning emcee to grow, but ultimately Blacc Zacc proves that he definitely has a solid place on the Southern rap scene with this project.

Listen to Blacc Zacc's debut album Carolina Narco below:

Tracklist:

1. "Murder For Hire"

2. "Carolina Narco"

3. "Fucc Up A Checc" (feat. Yo Gotti)

4. "Bang" (feat. DaBaby)

5. "Coccy" (feat. Stunna 4 Vegas)

6. "All Day"

7. "Make A Sale" (with Moneybagg Yo)

8. "Plain Jane"

9. "What I Did Today"

10. "No Mo"

11. "Trap God"