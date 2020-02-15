Blacc Zacc Keeps The DEA Under Control In His Video For "Carolina Narco"

DaBaby's South Coast Music Group homie Blacc Zacc flees feds in the flyest way possible for his "Carolina Narco" music video.

As one of the handful of rappers spearheading a new golden era of rap in Carolina alongside his labelmate DaBaby, burgeoning emcee Blacc Zacc already is doing it right in terms of creative visuals. The latest comes in the form of "Carolina Narco," which is honestly one of the most hilarious and well-executed music videos you'll probably see this week.

Zacc takes us on a slow-moving journey that starts off one way, goes completely left towards the middle and finally ends up in his favor to prove that he had things under control the entire time. The cinematography is actually pretty simple, opting for the classic continuous one-shot approach, but it's the antics that are going around in the foreground paired with Blacc Zacc's general nonchalant attitude about it all that makes us wish it lasted longer than three minutes and 40 seconds. Guess we'll just have to wait for the sequel — maybe DaBaby can add his comedic presence to the equation for a proper remix to the song, too!

Watch the music video for "Carolina Narco" by Blacc Zacc above, and expect a full project to drop on March 6 as he just revealed on IG a few hours ago.