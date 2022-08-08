Blacc Zacc Drops "Life Of A Trapper" Album Ft. Toosii, Fatt Loc & More

It's been nearly a year since Blacc Zacc blessed fans with a new project. Now the Columbia, South Carolina native is back and ready to put on for his city once again with the release of his latest project Life Of A Trapper. Zacc, who has often received high praise for his rap skills from fellow Carolina artist DaBaby, took to social media to announce the release of his 17-track album and a new single along with it.

The "Dirty Money" rapper shared, "LIFE OF A TRAPPER DROP FRIDAY AUGUST 5TH This Project Special To Me Because I ain’t Dropped In Over A Year I’m Bacc INDEPENDENT and I Still Run The World With This Trap Sh!t So Let’s GET IT @Instagram Y’all got me ShadowBan But In The Trap I’m Da Man!!" Before announcing the official release of LOAT, Zacc dropped his Tay Global & Twofold Jack produced single "Exit 5 Flow" and tropical visuals to match.





Although the new project isn't feature heavy, Zacc did tap a few artists to join him for the trap ride, including Toosii, Icewear Vezzo and Fatt Loc. Stream Life Of A Trapper and share your thoughts on Blacc Zacc's latest release.

Tracklist

1. Life of a Trapper

2. Bows From Out West

3. Exit 5 Flow

4. Bernie's Chiccen and Za

5. I Wanna Be Like Meech Not MJ

6. T.S.A My Best Friend Lyrics

7. Dead Opps (Ft. Toosii)

8. You Can't Stop the Reign

9. Sneaky Link From Broadriver

10. Letter To My BM

11. Shoot Out On Two Notch

12. Jefe

13. For Trappers Only (Ft. Icewear Vezzo)

14. SRT's On Abbott Road

15. Da Brand (Ft. Fatt Loc)

16. Bloody Bluff

17. I-77