Blacc Zacc Asserts Himself As An "803 Legend" On New Single

Alex Zidel
August 03, 2020 16:16
Interscope Records/South Coast Music GroupInterscope Records/South Coast Music Group
803 Legend
Blacc Zacc

Blacc Zacc releases the new single for "803 Legend."


As you surely know by now, the Carolinas are on the come-up as far as the rap game is concerned. Obviously, we've got J. Cole, who emerged out of North Carolina years ago. But a new surge in talent, including DaBaby, Stunna 4 Vegas, and more, is making sure that people have the region on their radar.

Making some big noise out of South Carolina and rising under the bubbling South Coast Music Group, which also keeps DaBaby on the roster, Blacc Zacc is one name many are looking out for these days.

Following up on the recent success of his Carolina Narco album, Zacc is coming through with the video for his new single "803 Legend." He reflects on how stressful things have been in his life since breaking out as a rising rapper. 

Listen to the new song below and let us know what you're feeling.

Quotable Lyrics:

I be going through shit, but n***as barely notice
That's why I only stick with n***as who was there before this
Before the cars, that was way back
Had a box Chevy in ninth grade, now it's a Maybach
Young n***a so clean cause of the Ajax
Got money since 15 and n***as hate that

