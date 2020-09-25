Blacc Zacc & Foogiano Know You Already "Knew Dat"

Recent Interscope signee Blacc Zacc just scored a feature on the Madden 21 soundtrack and he's making sure you remember who he is.

His Carolina Narco album earlier this year attracted significant buzz and he joined DaBaby as one of the hottest new artists out of the Carolinas. He's been keeping busy supporting the release with creative visuals, including a uniquely hilarious video for the album's lead single and a gritty short film of the same name.

He continues his output with a brand new song and video released earlier this morning, joined by The New 1017's Foogiano.

The video has that come up feel of low budget videos on the block. The two rappers pull up to an Exxon with a fleet of foreigns and flash enough poles at the camera to make the cameraman nervous.

Check out the video for "Knew Dat" below. How do you feel about Blacc Zacc's latest offering?

Quotable Lyrics

F*ck it, I'ma fly another b*tch out

Ride around the city with the stick out

This chopper make a tough n___ bitch out

I almost caught a body but I missed out

I still get a thrill out the pack when I move it

Treat it like Nike, it ain't nothing but to do it