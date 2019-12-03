Blac Youngsta Visits The Graves Of Loved Ones In "Long Live" Music Video

New visuals off of "Church On Sunday."

Blac Youngsta is fresh off of the release of his latest project, Church On Sunday. The rapper has always shown his vulnerable side in his music and Church On Sunday is no different. On his new project, he delivers sermons for the streets while still sprinkling references to ass shaking throughout.

One track in particular that stood out was the intro, "Love Live." The rapper details the death of his loved ones and surviving the harsh circumstances he grew up around. In the video that he released earlier today, the rapper pays a visit to the graves of his loved ones as he raps along to the song. The visuals itself is in black-and-white except for shots of Blac Youngsta who's posted in front of a red Lamborghini truck in a red Gucci suit.

Peep the new visuals above.