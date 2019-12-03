mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Blac Youngsta Visits The Graves Of Loved Ones In "Long Live" Music Video

Aron A.
December 03, 2019 17:16
89 Views
00
0

New visuals off of "Church On Sunday."

Blac Youngsta is fresh off of the release of his latest project, Church On Sunday. The rapper has always shown his vulnerable side in his music and Church On Sunday is no different. On his new project, he delivers sermons for the streets while still sprinkling references to ass shaking throughout.

One track in particular that stood out was the intro, "Love Live." The rapper details the death of his loved ones and surviving the harsh circumstances he grew up around. In the video that he released earlier today, the rapper pays a visit to the graves of his loved ones as he raps along to the song. The visuals itself is in black-and-white except for shots of Blac Youngsta who's posted in front of a red Lamborghini truck in a red Gucci suit.

Peep the new visuals above. 

Blac Youngsta Music Videos News church on sunday
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MUSIC VIDEOS Blac Youngsta Visits The Graves Of Loved Ones In "Long Live" Music Video
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject