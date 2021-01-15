Drake is truly hip-hop's golden child. Well-liked by critics and consumers alike, the OVO head honcho remains one of the most adored figures amongst his musical peers as well. Earlier in the week when the Toronto-bred rapper dropped a steamy workout selfie that broke the internet, Love & Hip Hop star Akbar V made a hilarious video shooting her shot at the Certified Lover Boy. The 34-year old Views artist is so well-liked that Blac Youngsta is suggesting the Canadian rapper run for president.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Speaking to his Instagram followers, Youngsta presented his theory on why Drake should run for the Oval Office. "So, I'm gonna speak this now into existence," began Youngsta. "I feel like Drake should be President of the United States of America, like this how I feel the reason why is cus he don't care bout no money, he's a genuine guy, you know what I'm saying. The world loves him, however many million people we got in America, people love him, you know, so, I would vote Drake for president any year he decides to be president, I feel like we all should vote for him."

"If you don't vote for Drake, f*ck you," he declares before going on to say the key to being a good president is to be well-liked by everyone that everybody "f*cks with," and Drizzy fits that criteria perfectly. He continues, "You know what I'm saying, you gotta know who the man gon' be in the hood. This ain't who run sh*t, but this is who makes the first decision when we making our bulls*t decision before a murder get f*cked up you know what I'm saying?"



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for TNT

He continues, "Think about this sh*t when you think about Obama at the end of the year who he got on his playlist... I don't give a f*ck about who the president is he KNOWS he gotta have Drake on his playlist, they know everybody loves Drake," he emphasizes.

"I'm just keeping it 100, I'm a real street n*gga" he concludes. As many users pointed out in the comments, it is literally impossible for the Toronto-born rapper to ever ascend to the top position in the White House due to his Canadian heritage. Watch the rant below for yourself.

Regardless, it is intriguing to imagine what the Drake Graham Administation would look like. Let us know what you think of Youngsta's theory in the comments.