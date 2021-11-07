Blac Youngsta Spoils Himself On "Anythang"

It's been a rather slow year for Blac Youngsta, at least, in comparison to 2020. In the thick of the pandemic, Youngsta pulled through for fans with the release of two projects -- Fuck Everybody 3 and Code Red, his collaborative project with fellow CMG member Moneybagg Yo. This year, Blac Youngsta hasn't dropped any new projects but Fuck Everybody finally arrived on streaming services.

That isn't to say Blac Youngsta hasn't dropped any new music this year. He's delivered a few guest verses but solo releases have been scarce. That changed this weekend with the release of "Anythang." The bouncy new record from the Memphis rapper combines his humor with animated flows over upbeat, bass-heavy production.

Check out the latest record from Blac Youngsta below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Loyalty is somethin' you can't buy

He's somethin' like a opp 'cause he finna die

I won't hesitate, hit you with this fire

I'm still runnin', duckin' the FBI

Put me on the stand (Yeah)

I'm somethin' like the truth 'cause I finna lie

