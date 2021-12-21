Blac Youngsta Shares "I'm Assuming"

Blac Youngsta has remained rather low-key on the music front this year. Following the release of 2020's Code Red with Moneybagg Yo, Youngsta delivered a handful of singles and remained consistent with his guest verses.

Earlier today, the rapper unveiled a brand new single titled, "I'm Assuming." Led by a piano loop reminiscent of Pooh Shiesty's "Back In Blood," Youngsta speaks on his rivals and warfare against unnamed oppositions.

The release of the new song comes in the midst of controversy for Blac Youngsta. The rapper performed his 2016 diss song directed at the late Young Dolph, "Shake Sum" during a set in Dallas. Footage of the performance emerged over the weekend, prompting many to criticize Youngsta for speaking ill of the deceased.

"IM A MAN OF GOD WHEN ITS ALL SAID AND DONE I AINT GOTTA ANSWER TO NO 1 BUT HIM WHEN ITS ALL SAID AND DONE RIGHT???" He wrote before subtly promoting his new record. "'ASSUME' WHAT YOU WANNA “ASSUME” S/O TO ALL MY SUPPORTERS, REAL DAY 1 FANS, FRIENDS, FAMILY AND PEOPLE WHO KNOW THE REAL YOUNGSTA."

Quotable Lyrics

I been a street n***a that murder sh*t,

Rappin' shit my second hobby

I'm on the verge, 'bout to purge with the young n***as

They stackin' bodies

