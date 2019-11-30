Blac Youngsta Shares "Church On Sunday" Ft. Chris Brown, Wiz Khalifa, Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign & More

Days after sharing his DaBaby-assisted single "Like a Pro," Blac Youngsta delivers his anticipated album Church on Sunday. Contrary to the title, Youngsta shared with BET that fans won't hear any surprise gospel artists pop on the project. "No gospel, just street gospel," Blac Youngsta said. "I’m the one singing. I’m really rapping on this album. It’s more real-life. I put my all into this sh*t. It was not an overnight process and it took me a year-and-a-half to do the album."

On Chuch on Sunday, listeners will hear tracks that speak to the perils of the street and songs that were obviously crafted for the club. The album hosts features from chart-topping artists includingT.I., Moneybagg Yo, Yo Gotti, DaBaby, Jacquees, City Girls, Tory Lanez, G-Eazy, PnB Rock, Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, and Chris Brown. There are a couple of songs that Youngsta previously delivered including his "Cut Up (Remix) and "Court Tomorrow," but give Church on Sunday a listen and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Long Live

2. So What

3. Church on Sunday ft. T.I.

4. Goodbye ft. Moneybagg Yo & Yo Gotti

5. Like a Pro ft. DaBaby

6. Court Tomorrow

7. All I Want ft. Jacquees

8. Whisper ft. City Girls

9. Protect

10. No Tellin

11. Cut Up (Remix) ft. Tory Lanez & G-Eazy

12. Eaze My Mind ft. PnB Rock & Wiz Khalifa

13. Shake It with Ty Dolla $ign ft. Chris Brown

14. True Story

15. Red Light District

16. Sunset