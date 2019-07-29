If ever you're looking to be entertained by some extravagant antics online, head to Blac Youngsta's page. The Memphis spitter is one of the most hilarious dudes in the industry, always joking around with his fans and sharing outrageous videos of him living his everyday life. He's full of personality and in some aspects, he can be considered the male version of Cardi B. While he's not at the same level of popularity as the Love & Hip Hop alum, Youngsta is certainly as brash as the Bronx superstar. During a recent appearance on Adam22's No Jumper podcast, Youngsta spoke about the similarities between himself and Cardi B before touching on his buddy MoneyBagg Yo's alleged relationship with newcomer Megan Thee Stallion.

There is nobody hotter than Megan Thee Stallion right now. The Houston Hottie is striving on all levels, establishing herself as one of the top women in the game. She's been romantically linked to a few different celebrities but the only one that keeps popping up on her page is MoneyBagg Yo. Many have assumed that they're dating and although Blac Youngsta did not confirm that fact, he did say that he thinks Bagg and Meg would make a great couple.

When asked if he believes Meg is now part of his Memphis family, Youngsta responded: "Bagg my brother so, I don't know. I don't know if he's just hitting her or if they're serious. I think they make a dope ass couple but I can't say because, us as dudes, sometimes we just hit some shit. It just be like, I'm tapping that ass."

So much for some clarity. Still, Blac Youngsta doesn't seem too bothered about his boy dating the hottest female rapper in the game.