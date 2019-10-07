Blac Youngsta Makes It Flurry On Yungeen Ace's "Bad Bitch" Remix

Yungeen Ace's "Bad Bitch" has been earning plenty of love, so much so that Blac Youngsta has officially rolled through to hop on a remix. The playful but no-nonsense rapper wastes little time in celebrating the female form (a subject on which he could likely write a master's thesis if prompted), sliding onto the Kyle Junior & Dez Wright production like a vet. And while he is no stranger to celebrating the booty, Youngsta breaks character by praising his woman's personal achievements first.

"House paid for, car paid for, she ain't average," raps Youngsta, kicking off a passionate verse. "She proud of me, she was by my fuckin' side before these bitches thought of me." It's hard to imagine Youngsta pledging his heart and soul to a single woman, but there you have it. The man has been tamed, unless he's simply playing the hopeless romantic role. Either way, the results are solid.

Quotable Lyrics

Blew with me, she proud of me

She was by my fuckin' side before these bitches thought of me

I was still staying down before those n***as water me down