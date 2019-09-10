Blac Youngsta Keeps It 100 On "Certified"

Blac Youngsta is preparing for the release of his next project, Church On Sundays. The CMG artist kicked the campaign off with "Court Tomorrow" but he's keeping the ball rolling with his latest track, "Certified." He drops off a braggadocious trap record detailing everything you'd expect Blac Youngsta to detail: sexual fantasies, specifically booty, as well as how long his money is. But the rapper also speaks on beating cases and struggling in the streets to make it where he is today.

With the release of his new single, we're hoping he drops off Church On Sundays before the year comes to an end. It's been over a year since Blac Youngsta released his last project so we're definitely due for some new vibes from the Memphis rapper.

Quotable Lyrics

Walk through the club, I don't get pat down

Ass so phat, I could see it from behind

Haters gon' hate, don't pay 'em no mind

They mad 'cause you fine