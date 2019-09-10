mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Blac Youngsta Keeps It 100 On "Certified"

September 09, 2019 20:44
Certified
Blac Youngsta

Blac Youngsta is back with his latest drop.


Blac Youngsta is preparing for the release of his next project, Church On Sundays. The CMG artist kicked the campaign off with "Court Tomorrow" but he's keeping the ball rolling with his latest track, "Certified." He drops off a braggadocious trap record detailing everything you'd expect Blac Youngsta to detail: sexual fantasies, specifically booty, as well as how long his money is. But the rapper also speaks on beating cases and struggling in the streets to make it where he is today.

With the release of his new single, we're hoping he drops off Church On Sundays before the year comes to an end. It's been over a year since Blac Youngsta released his last project so we're definitely due for some new vibes from the Memphis rapper.

Quotable Lyrics
Walk through the club, I don't get pat down
Ass so phat, I could see it from behind
Haters gon' hate, don't pay 'em no mind
They mad 'cause you fine

Blac Youngsta church on sundays new track new song
Blac Youngsta Keeps It 100 On "Certified"
