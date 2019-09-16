mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Blac Youngsta Joins C-Money On "Potential" Remix

Milca P.
September 15, 2019 21:51
Potential (Remix)
C-Money Feat. Blac Youngsta

Rapper C-Money has tapped on Blac Youngsta for a verse on his "Potential" track's remix. 

The original cut first appeared at the top of the year and has given C-Money considerably more success than past selections. It gets an update with a hard-hitting appearance from Youngsta as he unleashes a verse complete with his usual artillery as he rolls out big boasts and the occasional "whore" ad-lib.

The cut is a bass-heavy easy listen when placed up against the current landscape. It's certainly an opportune segue for C-Money if the moment is used correctly.

Naturally, time will decide if "Potential" proves to be a turning point for the budding emcee.

Quotable Lyrics

Baby you done showed us your potential, yeah
Booty big like Kim K and she'll cook you dinner, yeah
Down bitch, she gone ride with bricks all in her fender, yeah
She said that I'm nothing like her last dude, I'm realer, yeah

 

