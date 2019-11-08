mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Blac Youngsta Is Unbothered On New Single "So What"

Alex Zidel
November 08, 2019 15:23
So What
Blac Youngsta

Blac Youngsta returns with another new track.


One of the primary voices of Memphis hip-hop, Blac Youngsta is often looked over because of his outrageous social media antics. The man could have likely made it as a stand-up comedian, telling the most hilarious stories and generally just acting a fool online at all times. Instead of becoming a professional funnyman though, Blac Youngsta opted to pick up the microphone and be a recording artist. Despite his comical behavior, the 29-year-old often gets serious when he's rapping. Not much is different on his new single "So What."

Coming through with his latest record, Blac Youngsta is back with his first drop of the month. For the last two months, the heavy-hitter has been flooding the streets with music and we're hoping "So What" serves as a proper indication that a full-length project is on the way.

What do you think of this one?

Quotable Lyrics:

I got an attitude problem, so what
I pull down doors up, so what
I'm going to the top floor, so what
You gotta die one day, so what

