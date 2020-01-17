Blac Youngsta Is Back With His New Track "Thin Line"

It looks like the CMG camp is really putting in that work this year. We just received a new project from Moneybagg Yo while at his release party, Yo Gotti announced that there's a whole lot of CMG sh*t going on this year including his own album which is due out later this month. Along with those two, it appears that Blac Youngsta might be readying a new body of work. The rapper came through with a brand new banger titled, "Thin Line" earlier today produced by Heavy Camp’s CMO.

The new single arrives just months after dropping off his latest project, Church On Sundays. He was also recently spotted with DaBaby in the studio so perhaps we'll be getting some new music from them as well.

Quotable Lyrics

You walkin' on a thin line

You put a bass in magazine in yo gun

I'mma extend mine

Ain't gon' stop shooting 'til that gun

Hit you 10 times

If I done showed that bitch my neck & arm

She would've went blind

Call my plug tell 'em send mine



