mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Blac Youngsta Is Back With His New Track "Thin Line"

Aron A.
January 16, 2020 20:49
89 Views
00
0
Via YouTubeVia YouTube
Via YouTube

Thin Line
Blac Youngsta

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

New music from Blac Youngsta.


It looks like the CMG camp is really putting in that work this year. We just received a new project from Moneybagg Yo while at his release party, Yo Gotti announced that there's a whole lot of CMG sh*t going on this year including his own album which is due out later this month. Along with those two, it appears that Blac Youngsta might be readying a new body of work. The rapper came through with a brand new banger titled, "Thin Line" earlier today produced by Heavy Camp’s CMO.

The new single arrives just months after dropping off his latest project, Church On Sundays. He was also recently spotted with DaBaby in the studio so perhaps we'll be getting some new music from them as well.

Quotable Lyrics
You walkin' on a thin line
You put a bass in magazine in yo gun
I'mma extend mine
Ain't gon' stop shooting 'til that gun
Hit you 10 times
If I done showed that bitch my neck & arm
She would've went blind
Call my plug tell 'em send mine

Blac Youngsta
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  89
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Blac Youngsta new single new track
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Blac Youngsta Is Back With His New Track "Thin Line"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject