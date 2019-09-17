mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Blac Youngsta Is Back With His Latest Track "Start A Fire"

September 16, 2019 20:53
Start A Fire
Blac Youngsta

Blac Youngsta is back with new heat.


Blac Youngsta might be known as hip-hop's resident joker but there are layers to his character that are often found in his music. The rapper's readying the release of his forthcoming project, Church On Sundays which he's been teasing for a minute. Today, he returned with the latest single off of the project titled, "Start A Fire." On his new song, Blac Youngsta flexes his melodies a little bit more than usual while detailing his life and how it's changed with success. Blac Youngsta seems to be trying to go outside of his own comfort zone on his latest tracks which could make for a great album.

"Start A Fire" arrives shortly after the rapper released "Certified" which arrived earlier this month.

Keep your eyes for Church On Sunday.

Quotable Lyrics
Me and my n***as tight, ain't no fallin' out
We don't ride bikes, that shit out of style
All that bitter talkin', boy you out of bounds
Fuckboy, you a pedophile

