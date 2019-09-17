Blac Youngsta Is Back With His Latest Track "Start A Fire"

Blac Youngsta might be known as hip-hop's resident joker but there are layers to his character that are often found in his music. The rapper's readying the release of his forthcoming project, Church On Sundays which he's been teasing for a minute. Today, he returned with the latest single off of the project titled, "Start A Fire." On his new song, Blac Youngsta flexes his melodies a little bit more than usual while detailing his life and how it's changed with success. Blac Youngsta seems to be trying to go outside of his own comfort zone on his latest tracks which could make for a great album.

"Start A Fire" arrives shortly after the rapper released "Certified" which arrived earlier this month.

Keep your eyes for Church On Sunday.

Quotable Lyrics

Me and my n***as tight, ain't no fallin' out

We don't ride bikes, that shit out of style

All that bitter talkin', boy you out of bounds

Fuckboy, you a pedophile