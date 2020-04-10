Boosie Badazz is one of the most authentic rappers in the game. He can strike fear in even the most gangster individuals. Releasing his brand new project Goat Talk 2, the Baton Rouge legend has officially returned with rona-related raps for the weekend. Having survived cancer, there isn't much that will threaten Boo's life. Blac Youngsta has been following the 37-year-old's career for a long time and he considers himself a fan. Although he admits that he's not scared of the rapper, he states that he would never dare piss him off.

Promoting the brand new mixtape on social media, Blac Youngsta explained why he would never think of beefing with Boosie Badazz.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

"BOOSIE THE FIRST AND ONLY N***A MADE ME CRY," wrote the Memphis funnyman. "BELIEVE IT OR NOT THIS IS THE ONLY N***A IN HIP HOP I NEVER WANNA BEEF WITH. I’M A REAL GANGSTA SO IT’S NOT BECAUSE I’M SCARED. IT’S BECAUSE I LOVE THIS N***A MUSIC SO MUCH I WILL RIDE TO THE DIS SONG."

Blac Youngsta goes on to say that anybody who thinks of playing with his name is in for something bad, claiming no remorse and saying that we will not hesitate to put anybody on the news.