Blac Youngsta Drops Off His Latest Track "Forgiveness"

Aron A.
September 25, 2019 17:13
New vibes from Blac Youngsta.


Blac Youngsta is keeping his foot on the pedal as he readies the release of his forthcoming project, Church On Sunday. The Memphis rapper's dished out a few singles so far off of the project but he's yet to announce a release date. He's insisted it's on the way and we can't help but trust him on that, especially since he's dropped off some seriously promising singles recently. This week, he unleashes his latest cut off of the project, "Forgiveness." Although the song's hook predominantly dishes out doing his lady wrong, overall, it aligns with the title of the project. He reflects on the wrongs he's done while striving to do better with his life over some soulful Southern production.

Peep Black Youngsta's new song below.

Quotable Lyrics
South Memphis, I was born and raised
On the block, I was running plays
I don't fuck with n***as in the hood
It was understood they was gonna hate

