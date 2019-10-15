mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Blac Youngsta Continues His Hot Streak With "Pain Killer"

Aron A.
October 15, 2019 15:12
Pain Killer
Blac Youngsta

Blac Younsta returns with his latest single.


Blac Youngsta is getting ready for the release of his forthcoming project, Church On Sunday. He's yet to announce a release date but he's kept the streets fed with new music every week. His Sunday drops have been released as installments as he digs into aspects of his life from family to love and the streets. This week, he came through with episode 6 titled, "Pain Killer." The rapper details the struggles he's been through in his life as the story continues where he left off on "Power." He details the betray he's experienced even when he puts himself first before others and other hardships that he's dealt with during both his time in the streets and as a rapper in the industry.

Peep his new song below.

Quotable Lyrics
How the fuck I'mma be right on you baby when I'm hard on myself
Everytime I try to help one of my n***as out, I'm robbin' myself
If that shit pop off, I don't need help, I'm mobbin' myself

