Blac Youngsta & Lil Durk Serenade A "Trench B*tch" On New Single

Alex Zidel
November 10, 2020 12:30
Blac Youngsta teams up with Lil Durk for the new single "Trench B*tch" from the upcoming project "F*ck Everybody 3".


Blac Youngsta doesn't care that everyone is still sitting on his Code Red collaborative project with Moneybagg Yo. He's already barrelling ahead, releasing another new project at the end of this week. 

Only two months have passed since the release of Blac Youngsta's latest project but, on Friday, we'll be blessed with Fuck Everybody 3, which will feature Lil Baby, DaBaby, Swae Lee, Yo Gotti, and more. The success of the single "I Met Tay Keith First" with Lil Baby and Moneybagg Yo, and obviously produced by Tay Keith, has bolstered the campaign for BY's project rollout and, today, he adds another new single to streaming services.

"Trench Bitch" is officially out now, featuring Lil Durk. The record is a hard-hitting street banger, with both artists describing a woman who's getting her own money out of the hood, keeping a pistol in her purse and swiping with her friends.

Listen to the new record below and stay tuned for Fuck Everybody 3 on Friday.

Quotable Lyrics:

Trench bitch, she be getting money, she a trick trick
And she get to swiping with her friends, that's how they get shit
Trench bitch, she can't hold a secret, showing my dick pics
My skinny had took it so I sent it to my thick bitch

