mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Blac Youngsta & DaBaby Want A Woman With A Particular Set Of Skills On "Like A Pro"

Erika Marie
November 22, 2019 03:02
196 Views
12
1
CoverCover

Like a Pro
Blac Youngsta Feat. DaBaby

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
38% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

The song will be featured on Youngsta's next project.


Not only did Blac Youngsta drop off a new single, but he also shared with the world that he'll be delivering a new project next week. On Friday, Youngsta released his latest track "Like a Pro" featuring DaBaby, a song where he has no qualms with sharing how he'd like his lady to be an expert in the bedroom. DaBaby doubles down on those sentiments as the pair spit bars over a head-bobbing beat.

"Like a Pro" will be featured on Youngsta's next album Church on Sunday that is slated to hit the streets on November 29. Although the rapper has shared a number of projects including mixtapes and an EP, Church on Sunday will serve as Blac Youngsta's sophomore studio effort. Check out "Like a Pro" and let us know if he and DaBaby have a hit with this one.

Quotable Lyrics

My b*tch she a really good b*tch do what I tell her
If you hear the way she call me DaDa you'd think I had her
I'm the type n*gga that'll take my sh*t and leave
Type a n*gga keep a bad b*tch on my sleeve

Blac Youngsta
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  2
  1
  196
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Blac Youngsta DaBaby
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Blac Youngsta & DaBaby Want A Woman With A Particular Set Of Skills On "Like A Pro"
12
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject