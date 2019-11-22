Blac Youngsta & DaBaby Want A Woman With A Particular Set Of Skills On "Like A Pro"

Not only did Blac Youngsta drop off a new single, but he also shared with the world that he'll be delivering a new project next week. On Friday, Youngsta released his latest track "Like a Pro" featuring DaBaby, a song where he has no qualms with sharing how he'd like his lady to be an expert in the bedroom. DaBaby doubles down on those sentiments as the pair spit bars over a head-bobbing beat.

"Like a Pro" will be featured on Youngsta's next album Church on Sunday that is slated to hit the streets on November 29. Although the rapper has shared a number of projects including mixtapes and an EP, Church on Sunday will serve as Blac Youngsta's sophomore studio effort. Check out "Like a Pro" and let us know if he and DaBaby have a hit with this one.

Quotable Lyrics

My b*tch she a really good b*tch do what I tell her

If you hear the way she call me DaDa you'd think I had her

I'm the type n*gga that'll take my sh*t and leave

Type a n*gga keep a bad b*tch on my sleeve