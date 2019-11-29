Blac Youngsta & Chris Brown Drop Bars On "Shake It" With Ty Dolla $ign

Memphis rapper Blac Youngsta delivered his sophomore studio album Church on Sunday on Friday morning. The record is packed with a number of noteworthy features, including his collaboration "Shake It" with Ty Dolla $ign and Chris Brown. The whistle-heavy beat will surely have fans on the dancefloor, and while C. Breezy does assist Ty on the chorus, the Indigo star also drops a verse.

Youngsta shared with BET what fans should take away from Church on Sunday after listening to the record all the way through: "Don’t ever let no one stop you, and don’t slow down for no one. And don’t stop when you’re going through real-life problems. Just do not give up. If you give up, you’re not hurting anybody but yourself." Check out "Shake It" and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

You got that p*ssy for sale, b*tch, I ain't buyin' it

Said you want that bag, I ain't taking you to Barney's, yeah, you tried it

Big facts, .38 got a kickback

I did that, that's why you ain't got your b*tch back

Look at me, look at me, in a pimp hat

Cotton candy Cuban link just to mismatch