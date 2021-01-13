Blac Chyna has certainly never been one to be shy about going under the knife to get work done, confessing on multiple occasions the different cosmetic procedures she's had done. After sharing some new selfies on her social media, rumors about the influencer's new mug began buzzing. Fans of the 32-year-old seem to believe she has had work done, with many commenting that she looks "different" in a good way.

The picture in question that had fans buzzing shows Chyna flashing a gorgeous smile with a noticeably sleeker jawline. While one fan speculated it was the doing of a new makeup artist, writing "Keep the makeup artist you have! They have you looking GREATER THAN GREAT," others speculated it was something a little more permanent. One commenter attributed Chyna's new appearance to no longer using filler injections in her face, writing, "it’s because she stopped fillers in her cheeks I just figured it out lol."

One viral post on Twitter commended the socialite for her new face, penning, "Blac Chyna's new face EATS," with a series of heart-eye emojis. Check out a few more reactions to her suspected new visage.

Earlier this month, Chyna sued TMZ for defamation for their coverage of court documents that were allegedly sealed relating to the custody battle between her and Rob Kardashian.

