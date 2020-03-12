Rob Kardashian caught a slight break recently when he was awarded $45,000 in legal fees for a court case he fought with the help of Blac Chyna. Kardashian and Chyna were caught in a public feud with a former friend of Chyna's, who claimed that Kardashian and Chyna outed him as gay. He also claimed that they had been threatening him.

As reported by The Blast, Chyna's former friend, Justin "Pilot" Jones, served up the lawsuit in 2017, after a picture of him and Chyna kissing had leaked. Jones claimed that Kardashian and Chyna wrongfully accused him of leaking and selling the photo. He also claimed that they publicly exposed him as a bisexual, before sharing his number with their followers. Jones denied leaking the photo, but could not convince the Kardashian-Chyna fans otherwise, receiving several threatening messages online as a result. Jones claimed his life was "ruined" by the couple and demanded $2 million in damages.

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Kardashian and Chyna denied the claims made by Jones and asked the Judge to dismiss the case. The Judge found the evidence was non-conclusive and agreed to drop all but one case. Kardashian requested he be replayed $60,000 in lawyer fees, but the Judge only ordered Jones to pay Kardashian $45,109.01.

Despite taking a small victory here, Kardashian and Chyna are still in court over custody of their daughter, Dream.