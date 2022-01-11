Blac Chyna will now be able to depose the Kardashians in her defense case against Rob Kardashian. Rob took out an assault and battery lawsuit against her back in September 2017, claiming Chyna tried to strangle him with an iPhone charger cord after consuming large amounts of drugs and alcohol.

Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani told Page Six that Chyna will now be able to question Kim, Khloe, Kris, and Kylie because the trial court “agreed” that they are “not above the law.” Chyna originally requested that each woman be deposed for seven hours, but agreed to four hours at the hearing. The court ultimately cut those hours in half and will allow only two hours per person.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Since Rob came out about the assault and battery lawsuit, Chyna has continued to deny all accusations. Rob stated at the time of the assault, he was able to escape but only after she repeatedly struck him in the face and head. He documented all of his injuries on social media.

Back in April 2020, Chyna claimed that she had evidence that would prove she never assaulted the former reality star. She said that she obtained a 2016 report from the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services that looked into the alleged incident between the two. In the report, Rob allegedly admitted that Chyna never hit him.

Chyna hoped that the report would be enough to have the lawsuit tossed, but a judge denied her attempts. The trial is expected to start on Feb. 23.

