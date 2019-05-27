Back in March, it was reported that Blac Chyna and her baby-father Rob Kardashian attended meditation sessions for the sake of their daughter Dream, to get to a better place to co-parent successfully. It seems as though it worked out well since Blac and Rob not only dropped their custody court battle but they are still maintaining a positive relationship when it comes to their two-year-old.

Blac was at RuPaul’s DragCon in Los Angeles this past weekend and chatted with Entertainment Tonight Canada about the latter. “I just feel like having a good relationship with the other parent and co-parenting is a healthy type of thing,” she told the publication. “It’s something that a lot of people need to practice.”

Blac detailed further about her plans to better herself as a person, as she stated over Instagram weeks ago. "Just being more open and more verbal and connecting with the people and trying to figure out what’s the next step as far as being a mom, a friend, a business owner, overall [is important],” she explained.

Blac also has a son, King, (with her ex Tyga) and according to her they never want to see her leave when she has to head out for work.