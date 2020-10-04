Adam22's No Jumper platform has had some pretty incredible interviews over the years. Operating out of his BMX shop, Adam was able to interview some of today's biggest artists, before many of us had even heard of them. Adam remains a juggernaut in the world of hip-hop interviews, and recently, he got to sit down with the likes of Blac Chyna, who has been notorious over the years thanks to her relationships with various artists.

Blac Chyna is currently making music, which partially became the subject of Adam's interview with her. At one point, the No Jumper host asked Blac Chyna about her previous relationship with Soulja Boy, and whether or not she would ever contemplate doing music with him. Chyna didn't seem to appreciate the question as she reprimanded Adam for being weird with her. She then exited the room, which led to a sarcastic quip from Adam, who has dealt with this kind of situation before.

The entire 18-minute interview has already made its way to Youtube and as you will quickly find out, Chyna didn't seem to have the greatest energy from the jump. As fans pointed out, Chyna didn't have much to say to begin with, so it's not exactly Adam's fault that he tried to go with a provocative question.

You can watch the whole interview, below.